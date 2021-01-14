The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced a special air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir. The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour include Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, Parimahal, Botanical and Shalimar Gardens, Char-Chinar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg Pahalagam.

As per the schedule released to the press, the tour will begin from Visakhapatnam on 13th March and return to the city on 18th March. According to Chandramohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam, the cost per person for single occupancy is Rs 27,985, for double occupancy Rs 23,660 and for triple occupancy, it is Rs 23,045.

The tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kashmir is inclusive of air tickets in Economy Class in Indigo airlines, one-night accommodation at an A/C room in a 3-star hotel, Vehicles with AC for to and fro airport transport as well as for sightseeing, meals include breakfast and Dinner and all parking and toll charges will be borne by IRCTC. Furthermore, tourists will be accompanied by an IRCTC Tour manager.

Due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation, the officials even issued a health advisory. They stated that senior citizens must get their medical check-ups done and produce their fitness certificate while booking. Also, passengers above the age of 70 are required to be accompanied by an escort/family member of younger age.

It may be noted that the IRCTC even announced an air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala.