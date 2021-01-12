The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced a special air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala. The destinations that will be covered as part of the tour include Dutch Palace, St Francis Church, the Santa Cruz Basilica, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Tea Museum, Rose Garden, Kovalam beach, and Padmanabhaswamy temple.

As per the schedule released to the press, the tour will begin from Visakhapatnam on 25 February and return to the city on 2 March. According to Chandramohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam, the cost per person for single occupancy is Rs 35,860, for double occupancy Rs 26,960 and for triple occupancy, it is Rs 25,870.

The tour package from Visakhapatnam to Kerala is inclusive of air tickets in Economy Class in Indigo airlines, one-night accommodation at an A/C room in a 3-star hotel at Cochin, two nights accommodation at a non-A/C room in a 3-star hotel at Munnar, one-night accommodation at an A/C room in a 3-star hotel at Alleppey, one-night accommodation at an A/C room in a 3-star hotel at Trivandrum, return airport transfers and sightseeing by a 24-seater Tempo Traveller, IRCTC Tour Manager Ex-VTZ, 5 breakfasts, and 5 dinners, all applicable parking charges, toll charges, and GST.

Due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation, the officials even issued a health advisory. They stated that senior citizens must get their medical check-ups done and produce their fitness certificate while booking. Also, passengers above the age of 70 are required to be accompanied by an escort/family member of younger age.

For bookings and more details, those interested may contact Chandan Kumar on +91 8287932318 or B Chandramohan on +91 8287932225.