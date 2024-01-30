The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built survey ship, INS Nirupak, was decommissioned in Visakhapatnam after 38 years of illustrious service to the nation. The ceremony, presided over by Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, AVSM, NM, Chief Hydrographer to the Govt of India at Naval Dockyard, on 29 January 2024. The ship, the third of its class was launched on 4 June 1981, at GRSE and commissioned into service on August 14, 1985, by Vice Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni, then Chief of Naval Staff. The ship is based at Visakhapatnam under the administrative and operational control of Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

In recognition of its relentless dedication to the field of hydrography, INS Nirupak was awarded the Admiral Jal Cursetji Rolling Trophy for best survey ship in the years 1994, 1995, 2005, and 2009. It was actively engaged in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, including Operation Gambhir (Tsunami Relief) in 2004, offering critical relief as a hospital ship to Indonesia. INS Nirupak leaves an enduring legacy of maritime excellence, having charted the seas for 38 years. Its hydrographic survey has not only shaped naval operations but also played a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding of oceanography. The data collected by INS Nirupak has been instrumental in enhancing navigational safety in the Indian Ocean Region including foreign countries.

With a legacy spanning 20 Commanding Officers, INS Nirupak has been an enduring symbol of maritime prowess. With the sunset on January 29, the naval ensign and the commissioning pendant were ceremoniously hauled down for the last time in the presence of officers and sailors who served onboard INS Nirupak, marking the poignant decommissioning of this vessel. The decommissioning of INS Nirupak in Visakhapatnam marks the end of an era, yet it paves the way for a new chapter in the Indian Navy’s survey capabilities.

Four state-of-the-art survey ships are anticipated to join the survey fleet between 2024 and 2026. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advancements, these vessels are expected to enhance India’s hydrographic capabilities, contributing to maritime navigation, scientific research, and disaster response. The strategic vision behind the survey fleet expansion underscores the commitment to staying at the forefront of maritime excellence in the Indian Navy.

