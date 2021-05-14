Last updated 57 mins ago
The Waltair Division of the ECoR has cancelled the following trains on the route of Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Guwahati, Yeshwantpur for safety purposes. Trivandrum – Malda route has witnessed high traffic, and hence a train has been introduced.
The railways have introduced Trivandrum – Malda train to meet the rising demand on the route. With the construction going on in connection with the construction of the 4th line between Baruipara – Chandanpur stations in Howrah – Barddhaman section, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Division headquartered at Visakhapatnam has cancelled the following special trains as detailed below.
Bangalore – Guwahati Special Express (Train No. 02509)
Train No. 02509 Bangalore – Guwahati special express leaving Bangalore on 14 May 2021 will be diverted towards Kharagpur – Howrah – Bandel – Barddhaman route.
The train will also halt at Howrah Railway Station.
Yesvantpur – Guwahati summer Special Express (Train No. 06577)
Train No. 06577 Yesvantpur – Guwahati summer special leaving Yesvantpur on 14 May 2021 will be diverted towards Kharagpur – Howrah – Bandel – Barddhaman route.
The train will also have a halt at Howrah Railway Station.
Special Train between Trivandrum – Malda – Trivandrum Town (Train No. 06185/06186)
Railways have decided to run a to and fro Summer Special trains between Trivandrum – Malda Town to clear extra rush of passengers as detailed below:
Train No. 06185 Trivandrum – Malda Town Summer Special will leave Trivandrum at 06:00 pm on 15 May 2021 and will reach Malda Town at 08:10 pm, on the third day of its journey.
The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the second day of its journey at 11:50 pm.
Train rain No. 06186 Malda Town – Trivandrum Summer Special will leave Malda Town at 07:45 pm on 18 May 2021 and will reach Trivandrum at 11:10 pm on the third day of its journey.
The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 03:35 pm on the second day of the journey.
The train will have the following stoppages: Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Cuttack and Bhadrak over East Coast Railway.
The train will have the following composition: 13 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 2 Luggage cum brake vans.
Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitise/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.
Discussion about this post