The Waltair Division of the ECoR has cancelled the following trains on the route of Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Guwahati, Yeshwantpur for safety purposes. Trivandrum – Malda route has witnessed high traffic, and hence a train has been introduced.

The railways have introduced Trivandrum – Malda train to meet the rising demand on the route. With the construction going on in connection with the construction of the 4th line between Baruipara – Chandanpur stations in Howrah – Barddhaman section, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Division headquartered at Visakhapatnam has cancelled the following special trains as detailed below.

Bangalore – Guwahati Special Express (Train No. 02509)

Train No. 02509 Bangalore – Guwahati special express leaving Bangalore on 14 May 2021 will be diverted towards Kharagpur – Howrah – Bandel – Barddhaman route.

The train will also halt at Howrah Railway Station.

Yesvantpur – Guwahati summer Special Express (Train No. 06577)

Train No. 06577 Yesvantpur – Guwahati summer special leaving Yesvantpur on 14 May 2021 will be diverted towards Kharagpur – Howrah – Bandel – Barddhaman route.

The train will also have a halt at Howrah Railway Station.

Special Train between Trivandrum – Malda – Trivandrum Town (Train No. 06185/06186)

Railways have decided to run a to and fro Summer Special trains between Trivandrum – Malda Town to clear extra rush of passengers as detailed below:

Train No. 06185 Trivandrum – Malda Town Summer Special will leave Trivandrum at 06:00 pm on 15 May 2021 and will reach Malda Town at 08:10 pm, on the third day of its journey.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the second day of its journey at 11:50 pm.

Train rain No. 06186 Malda Town – Trivandrum Summer Special will leave Malda Town at 07:45 pm on 18 May 2021 and will reach Trivandrum at 11:10 pm on the third day of its journey.

The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 03:35 pm on the second day of the journey.

The train will have the following stoppages: Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Cuttack and Bhadrak over East Coast Railway.

The train will have the following composition: 13 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 2 Luggage cum brake vans.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitise/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.