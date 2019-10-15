Vizag to host bilateral tri-services exercise between the Indian and US Navies

United States Consul General (Hyderabad Consulate), Joel Reifman announced that the India-United States bilateral tri-services exercise will be held in November, for the first time in the country, at Vizag. Mr. Reifman visited the port city on Monday in order to welcome the United States Navy (USN) ship Emory S Land.

In a bid to strengthen the defence cooperation between the United States and India, the ship marked its maiden visit to Vizag. The ship is a submarine tender that provides food, fuel, artillery, and medical services for submarines. Equipped with fifty-three different specialized shops on its thirteen decks, the submarine tender accommodates up to five hundred sailors. Notably, this is the third time in 2019 that a US naval ship visited the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the US Consul General said that the professional interaction among personnel, from both navies, will boost the defence ties between the countries. He further added that the joint defence production would commence in Hyderabad. Reportedly, a few parts of US-based F-16 fighter jet aircraft and F-21 fighter jet aircraft will be manufactured there.

Mr. Reifman is scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, at Amaravati, on Tuesday.