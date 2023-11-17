The Vizag Zoo, which houses over 87 species and 835 animals, is all ready to receive more than 50 new additions, which include birds and other exotic species. The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, the third-largest zoo in the country, houses carnivores, herbivores, primates and reptiles. These new animals are being procured from the Aizawl Zoo in Mizoram.

As per the reports, the Aizwal Zoo is running out of care facilities and land space, as a result of which the survival rate of these animals has drastically declined to only 40%. The IGZP, spread over 625 acres of land, compared to Aizawl Zoo, which is just 75 acres, is more than ready to house these animals after completing the health checks and other verifications. The Vizag Zoo officials are set to visit the animals in Mizoram before transporting them to the IGZP.

Previously, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park received new animal species, such as hyenas, gharials, red jungle fowls, barn owls and pelicans, from the Punjab Zoo in 2022. Earlier this year, the zoo also received a lioness from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat as a part of the animal exchange program.

The new animals will be an excellent addition to the existing animals, with an exotic collection of flora and water bodies, making it a top tourist attraction in the city. The zoo also has a butterfly park featuring over 30 different kinds of butterflies.

