How can industries apply for a work permit in Vizag from non-red zones?

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Government extended the nation-wide lockdown until 3 May, 2020. In line with the Centre’s decision of selective relaxation in non-containment areas from 20 April, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued directives to provide conditional relief to the industries. As per the guidelines, the areas under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili, and Padmanabham Mandals were declared as red zones in the district. Industries located in the areas other than the aforementioned places in Visakhapatnam District can, therefore, apply for a work permit.

How industries can apply for a work permit in Vizag:

The management of the industries should fill in the Annexures 1 and 2 of the Government Order (GO) No. 88, which was issued on 18 April, 2020

The filled-in applications should be mailed to the General Manager of Visakhapatnam District Industries Centre (DIC) at dicvizag@gmail.com

The received applications will be scrutinised by a team, constituting of the DIC General Manager, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Zonal Manager, and the Deputy Commissioner of Labour. The applications will further be referred to the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS).

After receiving permission from the district collector, the industries are required to register online

The industries should follow the guidelines prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh State Government and operate with minimum manpower. The District Industry Center, which complies with the industry guidelines, the APIIC Zonal Manager, and the Deputy Inspector of Factories, will regularly monitor the operations. It is to be noted that the essential service providers in Vizag need not apply for permission again. However, if any of the areas fall under containment zones in the future, the government has the authority to revoke the permission.