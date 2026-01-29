GVMC Standing Committee Clears ₹29.18 Cr Development Works

City Mayor and Standing Committee Chairperson Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that several development works were approved by the members during the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation or GVMC Standing Committee meeting. The meeting was held on Wednesday at the GVMC Headquarters conference hall, along with Standing Committee members Senapathi Vasantha, Molli Hemalatha, Molli Muthyalu, Gankala Kavitha, Raparthi Triveni Varaprasada Rao, Dadi Venkateswara Rao, Gedela Lavanya, Madamshetti Chinna Thalli, Konatala Neelima, and Saadi Padma Reddy.

At the outset, under the chairmanship of the Visakhapatnam Mayor, the Standing Committee observed a two-minute silence. The Chairperson, along with Committee members and GVMC officials, expressed deep condolences and recalled the services of late Engineer Govinda Rao, emphasising the importance of employees taking care of their health and not succumbing to work-related stress, stating that GVMC has lost a dedicated and efficient officer.

Later during the meeting, the Chairperson announced that the Standing Committee had 172 agenda items to review, comprising 159 main items and 13 supplementary items. After detailed deliberations, 12 items were deferred due to various reasons, while the remaining 160 items were approved. The members approved development works worth approximately ₹29.18 crore related to the Engineering Department during the GVMC meeting. Later during the meeting, the Chairperson announced that the Standing Committee had 172 agenda items to review, comprising 159 main items and 13 supplementary items.

The Chairperson further instructed officials to ensure that files related to the salaries of GVMC sanitation workers and staff are submitted within the stipulated time henceforth.

The GVMC meeting was attended by GVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr E N V Naresh Kumar, Examiner of Accounts C Vasudeva Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S Srinivasa Rao, Secretary B V Ramana, Zonal Commissioners M Mallaiah Naidu, K Siva Prasad, and T Nagendra Kumar, Superintending Engineers Royal Babu, Sampath Kumar, Shantiraj, Srinivas, other engineering officials, DCP Rammohan, Statistical Officer M V D Prasad, City Veterinary Officer, Biologist, AMOHs, UCD DPOs, Revenue officials, and others.

