GVMC development works in Vizag worth ₹3.91 crore launched

As part of the developmental activities being undertaken to provide better civic infrastructure to the citizens within the limits of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, GVMC, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with Corporator Routhu Srinivasa Rao, laid the foundation stone on Saturday for 16 development works worth ₹3.91 crores at Desapathrunipalem in Ward–79 of Aganampudi Zone.

On this occasion, the Mayor stated that the MLA from the Pendurthi Constituency attended the programme first. He said that the GVMC has been undertaking several development works to provide a comfortable living environment for the people by improving roads, drainage systems, and sanitation facilities in the city.

He stated that in Ward–79 of Aganampudi Zone, a total of 16 works are being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹391.52 lakhs for the development of CC roads, CC drains, culverts, and other civic infrastructure. The major works include:

• Construction of CC roads and CC drains at Jajulavanipalem area – ₹34.20 lakhs

• Provision of shed, compound wall and other facilities near the community hall – ₹19.76 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and CC drains near Ambedkar Street – ₹19.40 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and CC drains near SS 2B-8 area – ₹19.89 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains near GSR Apartment area – ₹19.90 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads, drains and culverts at various locations – ₹19.96 lakhs

• Construction of burning platform, compound wall and other facilities at the cremation ground – ₹32.72 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads, CC drains and culverts in various colonies – ₹38.92 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains near the house of Desu Satyanarayana – ₹19.96 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains at Srinivasa Nagar area – ₹19.68 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains in Balaji Nagar surroundings – ₹19.79 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains from SS 2B to other areas – ₹19.92 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains in Balaji Nagar area – ₹19.82 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains in Bommarillu area – ₹19.66 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads and drains in SS-33 area – ₹19.79 lakhs

• Construction of CC roads, drains and culverts at various locations – ₹48.15 lakhs

The Mayor stated that once these works are completed, the road connectivity and drainage system in these areas will significantly improve, providing greater convenience to the residents.

GVMC officials, engineering department officials, public representatives, residents, and women participated in the programme.

