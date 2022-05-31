One of the most happening cities in Andhra Pradesh, Vizag has become the hub of all entertainment. People from across the country have found their audience here and as a result, the scope for the same has been growing multifold. With several events happening every week, here are the most interesting ones you must not miss this week in Vizag.

Here is a list of interesting events happening in Vizag this week.

#1 Summer Box League

Starting from 2 June 2022, this cricket league organised by Baycity Sports will be played by 8 teams. The event will be happening every Thursday at the Vizag’s Car Khana. Every team will have 7 matches each and the winners will get a ₹30,000 prize pool. If you love a good match of cricket, head out to the venue which also offers a range of food options.

#2 Sutraa Exhibition

Happening at Novotel Varun Beach, RK Beach Road this summer cum wedding exhibition is a good option for all those preparing for the wedding season. Check out their wide range of collections on 1 and 2 June 2022. An exhibition which started out in Kolkata has made its name across the country with its choice of ace designers at affordable prices.

#3 Ante Sundaraniki Trailer Launch

The much-awaited movie of actors Nani and Nazria is hitting the theatres this month and the production team has chosen Vizag to launch its trailer. Happening on 2 June 2022, the actors will be coming to the city to interact with their fans. Head out to Sir CR Reddy Convocation Hall at Andhra University to witness the trailer first-hand.

#4 Green Walkathon

Happening this Sunday 5 June 2022, on the occasion of World Economic Day, the DigiPe Foundation has organised a 5km walkathon on RK Beach Road. The Walkathon will begin at 5:30 am and has three levels. Participants can either register for a 1km walkathon, 2km walkathon or 5km walkathon. Every participant will be given a t-shirt and an E-certificate for participation. Take part in this noble cause and spread awareness of the importance of saving the environment.

#5 Ironhill

One of the best resto pubs in town, Ironhill entertains throughout the week. With live music every Saturday, this is the perfect place to enjoy a Saturday night with friends. The multi-chain restaurant has a wide range of food menus covering Indian and continental food. Don’t forget to try their mouthwatering desserts.

