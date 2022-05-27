160 athletes from Andhra Pradesh are all set to represent the state in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games happening in Panchkula, Haryana from 4 June to 13 June 2022. The Minister for Tourism, Sports, and Cultural Advancement RK Roja interacted with the sportspersons and encouraged them to achieve medals for the State.

The annual national-level youth sports program which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 generally takes place in the months of January- February. Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition is being held in June and hosted by the Haryana Government.

Roja held an interactive session with the players at an event organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. The minister was elated with the number of sportspersons representing the state this year. She expressed hope that the athletes from Andhra Pradesh would outperform others and win the most number of medals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the selection of 160 athletes, mostly girls, from Andhra Pradesh for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is a sign of progress in the field of sports for the state. She also said that she would visit the athletes in Haryana.

Roja also unveiled the poster of the third National Paralympic Cricket Tournament-2022. Chairman of SAAP, Baireddy Siddartha Reddy launched a toll-free number for the representing athletes to report any issues during the games. The Chairman and Minister also felicitated Sheik Zafreen, bronze medalist at the 2021 Deaf Olympics in Brazil.

