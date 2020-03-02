Four-year-old dies after falling into an open septic tank in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic turn of events, a four-year-old boy, identified as M. Yashwanth, died on Sunday after falling into an open septic tank. He is survived by his parents and elder sister who is six years old. The family, a native of Kandipudi, moved to Visakhapatnam five years ago ins search of livelihood. Yashwanth’s father, M. Devudu, is currently working as a watchman at an apartment at Balayya Sastry Layout in the city.

As per police, Yashwanth, along with his friends, went to an apartment under construction opposite his residence to play during the afternoon hours of Sunday. When the child didn’t return along with other children in the evening, the parents set out to search for him, but to no avail. When they examined an uncovered septic tank filled with rainwater in the apartment, Yashwanth’s mortal remains were found.

The under-construction building’s septic tank, which was 10 feet deep and filled with water, was found to be left open, drawing criticism towards the builder. Claiming that the builder did not turn up despite the tragic incident, Yashwanth’s kin staged a protest in the area till 8 PM. Eventually, the IV Town Police officials sent the body for a post mortem to KG Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The officials have also begun a probe into the case.