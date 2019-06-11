Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy hits back at Avanthi Srinivas

Former Pendurthi MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy hit back at YSRCP leader Avanthi Srinivas Rao, who recently alleged that the Telugu Desam Party MLAs had amassed large amounts of wealth in “illegal” ways. The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement, while speaking at a recently held public meeting, claimed that the TDP MLAs had earned about Rs 40-50 crores of wealth over the past five years.

Speaking at a press conference held at the TDP office in the city on Monday, Bandaru Satyanarayana raised a severe objection to these allegations. Challenging Srinivas Rao to produce evidence to prove his claims, the TDP leader said, “It is your party that is in power now. Your leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister. You possess all the means to show that I hold illegal assets. I challenge you to prove your statements and not misuse power to make wild allegations against anyone.”

Satyanarayana informed that he had declared his assets prior to the 2009 elections and they can be perused to verify the details of his assets. The former MLA also said that he would send a copy of his asset declaration to Avanthi Srinivas.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who was elected as an MLA from Pendurthi in 2014, lost to YSRCP’s Adeep Raj in the recently held Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.