With the lockdowns being extended in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Railways have no option to follow suit. Due to less demand on the Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar – Pune – Palasa – Rayagada – Sambalpur route, ECoR, headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has decided to extend the cancellation of the following special trains.

Bhubaneshwar – Pune – Bhubaneswar Special Express (Train No. 02882/02881)

Train No. 02882 Bhubaneswar – Pune Special Express is cancelled on 25 May 2021 (Tuesday). The train used to leave Bhubaneswar at 09:30 pm and reach Pune at 05:00 am.

Train No. 02881 Pune – Bhubaneswar Special Express is cancelled on 27 May 2021 (Thursday). The train left Pune at 11:15 am and reaches Bhubaneswar at 05:35 pm.

Bhubaneswar – Palasa – Bhubaneswar Special Express (Train No. 08433/08434)

Train No. 08433 Bhubaneswar – Palasa Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Bhubaneswar at 06:20 pm and reaches Palasa at 10:40 pm.

Train No. 08434 Palasa – Bhubaneswar Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Palasa at 06:00 am and reached Bhubaneswar at 10:10 am.

Sambalpur – Rayagada – Sambalpur Special Express (Train No. 08301/08302)

Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Sambalpur at 06:05 am and reaches Rayagada at 09:10 am on the next day of the journey.

Train No. 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Rayagada at 03:55 pm and reached Sambalpur at 07:35 pm on the next day of its journey.

Bhubaneswar – Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar Special Express (Train No. 02097/02098)

Train No. 02097 Bhubaneswar – Junagarh Road Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Bhubaneswar at 09: 40 pm and reached Junagarh Road at 05:30 am on the second day of its journey.

Train No. 02098 Junagarh Road – Bhubaneswar Special Express is cancelled from 22 May 2021 till 01 June 2021. The train originally left Junagarh Road at 08:50 pm and reached Bhubaneswar at 05:20 am on the second day of the journey.

Bhubaneswar – Balangir – Bhubaneswar Special Express (Train No. 08493/08494)

Train No. 08493 Bhubaneswar – Balangir Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Bhubaneswar at 06:35 am and reached Balangir at 01:25 pm.

Train No. 08494 Balangir – Bhubaneswar Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Balangir at 02:45 pm and reached Bhubaneswar at 09:45 pm.

Bhubaneswar – Bangiripost – Bhubaneswar Special Express (Train No. 02892/02891)

Train No. 02892 Bhubaneswar – Bangiripost Special Express is cancelled from 21 May 2021 till 31 May 2021. The train originally left Bhubaneswar at 07:30 pm and reached Bangiripost at 11:05 pm on the second day.

Train No. 02891 Bangiripost – Bhubaneswar Special Express is cancelled from 22 May 2021 till 01 June 2021. The train originally left Bangiripost at 04:20 am and reached Bhubaneswar at 10:00 am.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers from Visakhapatnam are also advised to take note of the cancellation of the above-mentioned special trains and keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.