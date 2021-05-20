May has turned OTT into a larger-than-life phenomenon. With a shower of movies throughout the month, you are bound to miss out on a few. To keep your search time at bay, Yo! has picked out the best for you from the week that is about to pass. Here are the 12 much-awaited OTT releases from this week of May that you shouldn’t miss.

#1. Sardar Ka Grandson (Hindi)

Sardar Ka Grandson, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, has opted for a direct OTT release due to the pandemic. The film revolves around a man’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home that has turned into a complicated cross-border fight.

Sardar Ka Grandson has been streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from 18 May 2021.

#2. Aarkkariyam (Malayalam)

The title translates to ‘Who knows’ and indeed, the film tells a story of the uncertainty that mounts an individual. The film is set in a small village in Kerala and the protagonist follows the footsteps of a retired math teacher, post her demise. The film released in April 2021 and had a short stint at the theatres.

Aarkkariyam became available to stream on the OTT platform Nee Stream from 19 May 2021.

#3. Kala (Malayalam)

Kala is a psychological thriller that revolves around the death of an adorable dog. With the death of the dog, two individuals turn the film into a violent conflict on a sprawling estate. Kala should be your top pick to explore among Malayalam-language films.

Kala is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 20 May 2021.

#4. Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam)

Mohan Kumar Fans is a 2021 comedy-drama. True to its title, the film is about a yesteryear actor who comes to the silver screen after 30 years. The story of the actor with his fans’ dreams of him getting a national award is definitely a hilarious plot to watch.

Mohan Kumar Fans became available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 20 May 2021.

#5. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Hindi)

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a dark comedy film produced by Yash Raj Films. The film that began shooting in 2017 was only released in 2021. A plot that unites people by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred seems interesting.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 20 May 2021.

#6. Another Round (English Subtitles)

Another Round is an Oscar-winning film for Best International Feature Film and was also nominated for Best Director. The film that had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival can now be watched at the comfort of your house.

Another Round is one of the biggest releases from this week of May on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video where it became available to stream on 20 May 2021.

#7. Army of the Dead (English)

Army of the Dead is a 2021 Horror action film directed by Zack Snyder. The film revolves around a zombie outbreak in Los Vegas and a group of mercenaries gambling into the quarantine zone to recover $200 million.

Army of the Dead will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 21 May 2021.

#8. PlayBack (Telugu)

PlayBack is a family thriller that revolves around a young boy and girl who belong to 1993 and 2019. Both of them don’t realise they belong to different generations and fall in love over a conversation on the phone. But what happens after they recognize that both of them don’t belong to the same generations?

PlayBack will be available to stream on the OTT platform Aha from 21 May 2021.

#9. Kamali From Nadukkaveri (Tamil)

Kamali is a confused, happy and lucky champ who gets into IIT. Starring Anandhi as the titular character, this film is directed to be an inspirational movie for every budding IITian.

Kamali From Nadukkaveri will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 premium from 21 May 2021.

#10. 99 songs (Hindi)

99 Songs is a 2019 musical romance film produced by A R Rahman. The film that was announced in 2011 only started to materialise in 2017. This Hindi language film was also released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. 99 Songs also had a world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival held at Busan, South Korea.

99 songs will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix and Jio Cinema from 22 May 2021.

#11. November story (Telugu | Tamil | Hindi)

November Story is a web series starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The series is a classy murder mystery with a quest to find the truth behind the crime.

November Story is available to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from 20 May 2021. It is one of the OTT releases from this week of May that has everyone jumping in excitement.

#12. Room No. 54 (Telugu)

Room No. 54 is a show that depicts the life of four engineering students who stay together in Room No. 54. The show directed by Tharun Bhascker opens a new ray of hope for the comedy genre.

Room No. 54 will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 premium from 21 May 2021.