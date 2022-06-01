In order to cater to the increasing demand among passengers, weekly special trains for this summer have been announced by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

In view of the summer rush, train No.08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train is said to leave Visakhapatnam every Wednesday at 7 pm from 1 June 2022 to 29 June 2022. The train will reach Secunderabad at 7 am the next day.

Weekly special train No.08580 shuttling between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam will leave from Secunderabad on Thursday at 7:40 pm from 2 June 2022 to 30 June 2022. The train is scheduled to reach Visakha[atnam at 6:40 am the nest day.

These two summer special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad have been scheduled for stoppages at Anakapalle, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle. The trains will have 2 Second Class cum Luggage/Disabled coached, 6 General Second Class coaches, 10 Sleeper Class and 3 third AC Class coaches.

To also cater to the increasing demand of travelling passengers between Visakhapatnam and Mahbubnagar, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 5 pm on Tuesdays from 7 June 2022 to 28 June 2022. The train will reach it destination on 7 am the following day.

Train No. 08586 running between Mahbubnagar and Visakhapatnam will leave Mahbubnagar at 6:20 pm on Wednesdays from 8 June 2022 to 29 June 2022. The train is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am the next day.

These two trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda Moula Ali, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla. They will have 2 Second Class cum Luggage/Disabled coached, 6 General Second Class coaches, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 third AC Class coaches, and 1 Second AC coach.

