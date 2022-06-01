Visakhapatnam’s sister city Vizianagaram, an adobe to Andhra Pradesh’s history, now becomes home to Shilparamam, the crafts village. Being inaugurated today, the project which was constructed long back has finally opened its doors, as said by Vizianagaram Collector A Suryakumari IAS.

The project has been built on 44 acres of land and is said to have a children’s play area, a park, recreation facility, a craft bazaar, and a food court among many other facilities. Cultural activities will also be organised every evening on the premises. With an aim to promote rural sports such as Golilata, Karra-Billa, Bongaralata and Kusti, the government has decided to provide necessary facilities in Shilparamam. The Collector on the occasion expressed hope that this new facility will become a hub for traditional Telugu arts and crafts, encouraging local artisans and also enhancing the cultural image of the historical town.

The Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society (SACCS) had sent the proposal to construct Shilparamam in Vizianagaram to the tourism ministry in 2018. The project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹6 crores. The construction of the same was not completed immediately due to various reasons and saw the day of light when Collector A Suryakumari came to power. It will now be promoted as a hub for cultural activities and traditional crafts. This new Shilparamam is also said to add to the tourism of this royal city.

