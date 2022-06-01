On Tuesday, 31 May 2022, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) uncovered 800 kgs of ganja in an abandoned van near Araku Valley. As per the SEB reports, during a regular patrol in the Ananthagiri Mandal to monitor illegal alcohol brewing, the team of officials spotted a van by the road without a number plate. Upon checking, several bags filled with ganja were uncovered from the van.

It is said that the team of SEB officials were patrolling the areas between Vankayapapalem, Chilakalagedda, and Kaasipatnam in the Ananthagiri Mandal on Tuesday. As they were on the lookout for illegal brewing of alcohol in the area, the van without a number plate was spotted without any passengers. As this raised suspicion, the SEB officials went on to check the vehicle. Upon finding ganja, the SEB officials seized the van and were taken to the Araku Sub-Station.

SEB Araku Sub-Station Circle Inspector and sub-inspectors Ganapathi Babu and Ramana Rao were the concerned officials in this ganja case. Further investigation regarding the owners of the van and sources of ganja is on its course.

Recently, in the Anakapalli District, 11 persons were arrested for smuggling 3,183 kgs of ganja. A total of two vans, six motorcycles, and six mobiles were seized from the ganja smugglers.

