Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express from Gujarat on 16 September 2024 along with other Vande Bharat trains.

This Vande Bharat is in addition to the existing two such trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and the one between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

In Visakhapatnam, the train was flagged off in the evening by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, while Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M Sribharat, Visakha West MLA Ganababu, Visakha North MLA P Vishnukumar Raju, District Collector Harendra Prasad and City police commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the Vande Bharat trains help enhance the connectivity between cities. The now flagged off Vande Bharat train would depart at Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm, and reach Durg at 10:50 pm, said the Mayor. The train would halt at Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlaghar, Lakholi and Raipur.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu