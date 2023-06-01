The office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Visakhapatnam, won the first prize award for its outstanding performance in the implementation of the official language at the 74th Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) meeting held on Wednesday. According to a press note, three big offices and three small offices were presented with shields and commendation certificates for propagation of Hindi, at the meeting.

While the DRM office of Visakhapatnam topped the award list, Eastern Naval Command and Commissionerate of Customs were awarded the second and third prizes, respectively. In the small office category, the Fisheries Survey of India got the first prize, while Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Nausenabaugh, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, INS Kalinga, bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

The winners of the Hindi slogan writing competition and Hindi noting and drafting competitions, held in the last six months under the aegis of TOLIC, were also given cash prizes and certificates.

Presiding over the meeting, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy advised the offices to hold meetings frequently for the propagation of Hindi. Heads of member offices of TOLIC, Visakhapatnam, and other representatives attended the meeting. A Venkateswara Rao, in-charge secretary, TOLIC and Rajbhasha Adhikari, and Assistant Personnel Officer, ECoR and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo were also present.

