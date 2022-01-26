Dr K V Mohan Rao, Additional Assistant Director at the National Academy of Customs Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Zonal Campus, Visakhapatnam, has been conferred with the Presidential Award for Specially Distinguished Record of Service, 2022.

The Government of India has issued a gazette on 25 January, 2022 with the list of Presidential Award recipients. The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, had announced the recipients of these awards on the eve of Republic Day.

Dr K V Mohan Rao is a master trainer in Goods Services Tax (GST) Council and delivered several lectures on GST. He took up classes of training for the officers, from the Central GST, State GST, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, as well as for the members of trade associations in Andhra Pradesh. In collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, he conducted GST Awareness Sessions in various districts of Andhra Pradesh. Before the pandemic, Dr. Rao visited various places such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and conducted GST Training for the Tax Officers. He took up classes at the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) in New Delhi. Dr. Rao has also been actively contributing as a course coordinator for many Induction Training Courses for newly recruited Inspectors of Central GST, Examiner, and Preventive Officer of Customs since 2017.

He was an active member of two teams of the Government of India’s prestigious project Integrated Government Online Training (IGOT) (aka Mission Karma Yogi). IGOT is a training module to enhance the capacity building of front line workers to handle the pandemic efficiently. This portal is available on the MHRD’s ( Ministry of Human Resource Development) DIKSHA platform.