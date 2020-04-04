Customs Nodal Officer from Vizag zone nominated to facilitate trade, in AP

In wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has nominated Nodal Officers in each zone to facilitate the Customs fraternity in Customs related matters. In this regard, the Joint Commissioner of Customs, JM Kishore, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for Customs and trade facilitation in Vizag Zone, covering the entire state of Andhra Pradesh.

Any individual or a firm seeking the status of their import cargo should furnish the Bill of Entry Number, date of filing, location code, and other necessary information to the Nodal Officer. These details will help the officer in tracking and facilitation of the consignment. The Customs Nodal Officer can be contacted through email: kishore.jm@gov.in or on phone: 0891-2560408, 9963322322.

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh recorded 16 new coronavirus positive cases from Friday night to Saturday morning. The current tally of the state has gone up to 180. Meanwhile, Vizag reported one more coronavirus positive case on Friday evening. Out of the fifteen cases that have been registered so far in the city, three cases, all within the same family, are from the New Colony. Two cases are from the Thatichetlapalem area. With the growing cases in Vizag, all necessary measures are being taken to prevent and control the containment of COVID-19.