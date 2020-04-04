Watch video: Aerial view of Visakhapatnam during lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has been causing tremors across the globe. As practising social distancing is the key to combat the deadly virus, Visakhapatnam too, has been under lockdown since over a week With the soaring numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, most of the citizens of Vizag are observing self-isolation to flatten the curve of the outbreak. While there are a few who are still out on the roads, despite the plea of Visakhapatnam District authorities, it is a welcome move to see many of the Vizagites embrace the lockdown for the greater good. Vipresh Anand Gannamani from the city, captures Visakhapatnam during the lockdown, in a video.

Amidst the chaos of the coronavirus, silence has descended over the ever-bustling RK Beach Road. The parks, and playgrounds, which once were up to the brim with cheerful youth, are now deserted. The lanes, which were crowded with students and employees rushing towards their destinations, now pose an empty look. The silver lining of the lockdown is that we get to listen to the chirping birds and witness them, from our homes, flying high into the skies.

Here’s the video of Visakhapatnam, resembling a ghost town during the lockdown:

A city under Quarantine : Visakhapatnam (4K) This is what a city under quarantine looks like. Pretty much a ghost town.

There might be days when we long to take a stroll around the city. However, we must remember that we aren’t stuck, but safe at home. While the doctors, paramedical staff, the City Police, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, and other essential service providers, are risking their lives to fight COVID-19, the least we can do is to stay indoors. Once this is over, Vizag will go back to being the vibrant city that we all love. Until then, #stayhome.