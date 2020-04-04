Coronavirus positive cases in Vizag continue to rise. The city reported one more coronavirus positive case on Friday evening. With the coronavirus positive case, the tally in Vizag has gone up to 15. As per the recent media bulletin, released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state has reported 16 new cases. This included 4 cases from Krishna and Kadapa Districts respectively. Also 3 cases from Guntur, Kurnool and Chittoor Districts respectively. Thereby, upping the state count to 180. No new cases in Vizag have been reported as on Saturday morning.

Of the 15 coronavirus positive cases in Vizag that have been registered so far, 2 cases are from the Tatichetlapalem area, beside Kendriya Vidyalaya, and 3 cases, all within the same family, are from New Colony. All the necessary measures are being taken to prevent & control COVID-19 containment among the community in these areas.

The following roads will remain closed. These include the road that leads from Akkayyapalem (Highway) towards Dondaparthy (Rajahmundry Silks), from Dondaparthy to Railway Station Road up to Simhagiri Lodge Near Masjid, and the Reddi Tatichetlapalem road that connects to Anjaneya Swamy Temple near NH-5.

Meanwhile, the following two cases have successfully recovered in Andhra Pradesh.

Patient 2: A 23-year-old boy, from Ongole, who had arrived from New Castle (UK) on March 15, 2020. Immediately, he was admitted at the Government General Hospital, Ongole with COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

Patient 4: A 22-year-old boy from East Godavari was from London arrived on March 18, 2020. He was admitted to Government General Hospital, Kakinada on the March 20 with COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

According to the protocol, both the patient were discharged on April 3, their COVID-19 test result showed negative 3 times.

Total number COVID-19 recovered cases in Andhra Pradesh is 4