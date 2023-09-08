On Thursday, 7 September 2023, the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Ayush rescued a distressed fishing boat that took off from Chennai on 24 August 2023, 83 miles off the Visakhapatnam coast. As per the officials, the fishing boat, IFB Ganapathi Perumal, brokedown midsea and drifting since 1 September.

Upon receiving a signal from the Chennai base, ICGS Ayush reached the boat’s location on 6 September and provided necessary logistic and medical assistance. The rescued fishing boat, with ten crew members, was towed by the Indian Coast Guard and handed over safely to the Fisheries Department at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to a press release, Fishing Boat Ganapathi Perumal ventured for fishing from Kasimedu harbour on 24 August 2023 and suffered a machinery breakdown. A surface/air coordinated search by Coast Guard ships and aircraft located the boat at 240 Miles from Chennai.

Also read: International cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam Port will be a catalyst, says Union Minister

MRCC Chennai requested nearby Merchant Vessel MV Jag Radha to monitor the boat till the Coast Guard Ship arrived. ICGS Ayush arrived at the location during the early hours of Wednesday and towed IFB Ganapathi Perumal to the nearest port.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.