ACP Prem Kajal of the Disha Police Station in Visakhapatnam held a Zoom meeting on 12 April 2022, with an agenda to discuss the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The ACP elaborated on the need for counselling the accused children in presence of their parents and training the children in a friendly environment. The attendees were also briefed on the victim’s appearance before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The Zoom meeting was held for all police officers and Child Welfare Police Officers (CWPO), on the instructions of Visakhapatnam city police commissioner C.H. Srikanth IPS. The District probation officer lectured the station house officers (SHOs) and CWPOs regarding the precautions to be taken while handling the accused children and following the above-discussed measures. The SHOs were instructed that every child should be provided adequate guidance and ensure they to make them their top priority.

At the event, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Radha, and District Profession Officer M. Sarath Babu gave appropriate instructions to the police personnel regarding children who are in need of care and protection. The officals ensured that institute that duly presents children in need of special care before the CWC, are immediately admitted to the Child Care Institution (CCI).

This zoom meeting held by ACP of Disha in Visakhapatnam was attended by Assistant of Sub-Inspector (ASI) and other officers from all the police stations, who understood the issues and gave feedback.

