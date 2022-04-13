The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has promised to set up open-air gyms in every ward of the Visakhapatnam city, on the word of the Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari. An open-air gym was inaugurated in the green belt area of Sanjeev Gandhi Colony, Ward 9 on Tuesday, 12 April 2022. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala and Corporator K. Swathi were also present. The local youth of the ward also participated in the inaugural event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor encouraged the GVMC’s efforts to bring various gym equipment to the vicinity of the public, and also encouraged the public to adopt an active lifestyle and be healthy. “Health is the true wealth,” the Mayor added.

₹1.5 crores have been sanctioned for each ward of the Visakhapatnam City under the ward development plan and the GVMC aims to utilise it to its full potential for the betterment of the city, the Mayor added. The GVMC has launched various initiatives in the city to improve sanitation and cleanliness levels. The most notable effort by the GVMC is their drive to eradicate single-use plastic. The officials have been relentlessly working towards the same, creating awareness, and imposing bans on its commercial use.

Giving maximum priority towards the health of the people, the GVMC’s efforts were recognised and praised by all the officials who attended this event. The open-air gyms in Visakhapatnam are one of the steps taken towards this goal.

