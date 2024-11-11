Strolling through Vizag’s Old Town feels like stepping into a historical novel; every twist is like turning the page to a new chapter. The area is brimming with gems from the past—the European Cemetery, the Old Lighthouse, the classic Queen Mary’s School, and more, all rich with colonial charm and stories to tell. Among these impressive structures is the iconic Town Hall, a landmark that owes its presence in Visakhapatnam to the vision and contributions of one of South India’s most notable aristocrats: the Maharajah of Bobbili. To truly appreciate the Town Hall’s roots, it’s essential to explore the bond between the Bobbili Kingdom and Visakhapatnam.

The Origins of the Bobbili Empire

The Bobbili family, one of Southern India’s most esteemed royal lineages, originates from the historic Bobbili Zamindari in the Vizagapatam (now Visakhapatnam) district of the Madras presidency. Situated about 70 miles northwest of Vizagapatam, the Bobbili dynasty had deep roots in Velama Dora heritage, as documented by Orne. It is also notable that the Rajahs of Pithapuram, Bobbili, Mylavaram, and Jatprole were offshoots of the prominent Venkatagiri dynasty.

The rise of the Bobbili Empire began with Nirvana Rayappa, the fifteenth Rajah of Venkatagiri, who joined forces with Sher Mahomed Khan, the Nawab of Chicacole, on a campaign against Vizagapatam. For his loyalty, the Nawab awarded him the Rajam estate, where Rayappa built a fort named Bebbooly, or “the royal tiger,” as a tribute to his patron, Sher (meaning “tiger”). This name eventually evolved into Bobbili.

Rayappa later appointed his son, Lingappa, as ruler of Bobbili and returned to Venkatagiri. Lingappa’s bravery in rescuing Sher Mahomed Khan’s son held captive during a hunt, earned him the title Ranga Row, or “Victor in Battle,” along with a permanent grant of twelve villages from the Emperor of Delhi.

In 1756, as tensions escalated in Vizagapatam due to the actions of local Poligars (feudal lords who held small kingdoms, some of whom revolted against the British), French officer M Bussy led a campaign to restore order.

The unrest was attributed to the chief of Bobbili, and Bussy offered him a pardon and equivalent land elsewhere in exchange for relinquishing his estate. The chief refused, leading to one of the most memorable sieges in Indian history. The Bobbili fort was fiercely defended until Bussy emerged victorious. After his victory, Chinna Ranga Rao, the young heir of the fallen chief, was charged with chiefship over the ancestral lands.

One of Chinna Ranga Rao’s successors, Rajah Sweta Chalapathi Ranga Rao Bahadur, would later assist the British during the Ganjam and Vizagapatam district rebellion. Upon his death in 1862, his adopted son, Rajah Sitarama Ranga Rao Bahadur, assumed the role, though he survived only five years. His widow, Rani Lakshmi Chellayamma, took over the estate’s management, earning renown for her compassion and generosity.

In 1872, Rani Lakshmi Chellayamma adopted Maharajah Sir Venkata Sweta Chalapathi Ranga Rao Bahadur, KCIE (1862–1927), a distinguished figure known for his influence and contributions to Vizagapatam.

The Contributions of the Maharajah of Bobbili

Under the stewardship of the Maharajah, Bobbili witnessed a surge in public welfare projects, including the establishment of a middle school, a poor house, the “Victoria Market” honouring Queen Victoria, a Women’s Hospital in Bobbili, and the Edward Town Hall in Parvathipore. He also supported the Maharajah’s High School in Bobbili.

In 1895, he received the distinction of KCIE (Knight Commander). In 1911, his commitment to public welfare was further recognized with a promotion to GCIE (Grand Knight Commander).

During the 1896-97 famine, the Maharajah contributed Rs 10,000 to the Indian Famine Relief Fund, invested heavily in irrigation, and provided grain at subsidized rates to his estate’s workers and the impoverished. In 1899, he earned the rare honour of “Maharajah” from the Government of India, making him the only Southern Indian prince awarded this title during Queen Victoria’s lifetime, an acknowledgement of his distinguished service to the state.

Among his enduring contributions is his donation of an iconic landmark, Victoria Town Hall, to Visakhapatnam. The Maharajah commissioned the building in 1901 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

This Gothic marvel, inaugurated in 1904, embodies Victorian architecture with its grand stonework, arched portico, timber flooring, wide staircases, tiled roof, and decorative turrets. Materials for the building came from afar: tiles from Mangalore and beams from Scotland, showcasing the architectural ambitions of the era.

Situated in Vizag’s One Town Area, this structure, gifted by the Maharajah to the public, marked a period of cordial Indo-British relations. Initially, the upper floor housed the Vizagapatam Municipality’s conference hall, while the ground floor was occupied by the Vizagapatam Club.

A passionate advocate for education, the Maharajah also funded Vizag’s Civil Dispensary—later the well-known King George Hospital—and was among the largest contributors to the early Visakha Hindu Anglo-Vernacular School (now AVN College). In 1931, while serving as the college’s pro-chancellor, he lent Bobbili Hall to Andhra University, affirming his dedication to education in the region.

The Bobbili royals also played a key role in preserving Vizag’s artisan heritage. They supported workshops, predominantly managed by the Kamsali caste, that produced tea caddies, ivory-inlaid boxes, and furniture blending Indian craftsmanship with Western designs. These workshops, backed by the Maharajas of Bobbili, Vizianagaram, and Kurupam, gained an international reputation, with handmade artefacts frequently gifted to British officials and dignitaries.

Reflecting the cosmopolitan flair that emerged in Vizag in the early 20th century, the Maharaja of Bobbili was among the first to own a motorcar, acquiring a 1923 Rolls-Royce G806 Simpson Landaulette. Additionally, the royals built scenic summer residences along Vizag’s Beach Road, embracing modernity while leaving their mark on the city.

The Maharaja’s impact and influence extended well beyond his estates. His donation of the Victoria Town Hall in Visakhapatnam would transform the landmark from a social gathering space to an iconic rallying ground for independence activities like the salt satyagraha and other freedom campaigns!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such heritage articles.