We all read about Vizag and its well-known spots. Its contribution to the Indian Navy, and its importance in trade and business. But little did we know that Vizag is much more than just another tourist destination. As locals, it is common to despise visiting the crowded RK Beach on a Sunday, or hanging out at the same old cafés. This is why we are here to bring you a list of the most unique experiences in Vizag you may not have heard of. Have you ever imagined sighting the Milky Way right here in the City of Destiny?

Here is a list of 5 unique things to do in Vizag.

#1 Sight the Milky Way

Yes, you read that right. You can sight the Milky way with the naked eye. Located right here in Araku, these seasonal sightings are something one should not miss. For all those who think this is an impossible feat, check out enthusiasts in the city who have been conducting workshops around Milky Way sightings in Araku. Located just at a distance of 100km, this sighting is a unique experience in Vizag.

#2 Trek the tallest peak of Eastern Ghats

Arma Konda Seethamma Kondaor Jindhagada is known as the tallest peak of Eastern Ghats. Located right here in the city, now is the time to conquer your fears, try new challenges and achieve new feats. An experience not easily available for all, Vizagites should not be missing out on this opportunity. There are many trekking camps organised by professionals in the city. Get hold of one and set a new record for yourself.

#3 Strawberry picking

Though a seasonal activity, it is sure to give you some international holiday feels. One does not even need to spend much to reach the beautiful hill station Lambasingi where strawberries are grown on vast areas of land. The locals here encourage tourists to pick their own strawberries and enjoy this western idea. The fresh strawberries are a treat to the eyes and taste buds.

#4 Surfing

Did surfing always look like a fantasy to you? Watching surfers smoothly glide over waves in American movies has always been fascinating. But did you know that this adventure sport is actively played right here in Vizag? Rushikonda is known as the surfer’s beach here in the city. Every weekend you can witness many enthusiasts surfing the waves of the Bay of Bengal.

#5 Visit real movie sets

The only film studio in Andhra Pradesh, the Ramanaidu Studios in Rushikonda is yet another unique experience. A little touristy, but worth a visit. Located atop a hill, this studio takes you into the world of Telugu Cinema. Walking into Dr Ramanaidu Film Studios in Vizag is like entering multiple film sets at the same time. You see the hospital at one end, a bungalow at the other and a police station by the corner of the road. Enjoy Vizag’s best coffee at the coffee shop right next to the studio with one of the best views of the ocean.

