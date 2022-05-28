On Friday, 27 May 2022, the first-ever state-level junior women’s football tournament kicked off at the Port Stadium in Vizag. The tournament is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Football Association. K Gopala Krishna, President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association, addressed the participants and wished them luck at the opening ceremony of the junior women’s tournament in Vizag. District Football Association Vice President A Jagannadha Rao, AP association members R Nageswara Rao, Prasad, Deepak, and other officials have taken part in the ceremony.

On the opening day of the tournament, a total of five matches have been played by teams from several districts in the state. Kadapa and Krishna District teams competed in the first match. Kadapa came out victorious by scoring a whopping 11 goals, while the Krishna team failed to put up any goals on the board.

The hosting team, Vizag, faced a loss in its very first match, against Kurnool. While Vizag couldn’t score any goals, Kurnool scored four of them. Chitoor team played two matches, against Nellore and West Godavari teams, emerging victorious in both of them. The match between East Godavari and Guntur teams was the only tie yesterday.

