Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits ENC in Visakhapatnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Visakhapatnam on 29 June on a two-day maiden visit to ENC. On arrival at INS Dega, the Defence Minister was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and was presented a Guard of Honour.

Rjnath Singh also held a meeting with Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials of State and District Administration on Saturday evening. Both jointly reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh state and directed concerned officials to continue the proactive Civil-Military Synergies and cooperation between the Indian Navy and Govt of AP to expedite the progress of the naval issues.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at HQ ENC. The Defence Minister is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians in Visakhapatnam prior to his departure to New Delhi.