On Thursday, 8 September 2022, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police arrested a man for posting nude pictures of a woman on the social media platform, Instagram. The police identified the victim as a 22-year-old woman who recently got divorced. The accused, Thota Sridhar, was arrested and sent to remand on Thursday.

As per the police, the victim began a live-in relationship with Sridhar, a colleague, upon cutting off ties with her husband. Learning this, the woman’s parents reprimanded her and took her home forcibly. An enraged Sridhar then posted the woman’s nude pictures on Instagram through a fake profile. Later, the victim approached the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police upon gaining knowledge of Sridhar’s misdoings.

The cyber police tracked down Sridhar through the Instagram profile he used to post the pictures. Another man, Abhiteja, has also been arrested for receiving the woman’s photos from the primary accused, who used them to blackmail her.

