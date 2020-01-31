Coronavirus Precautions: List of standard measures prescribed by WHO

Coronavirus Precautions: The outbreak of Coronavirus has triggered panic all across the globe. Originating in China, the deadly virus is known to have already spread to 22 countries. While over 200 people have succumbed to the virus, more than 8000 people have been affected by it. It may be noted that India too registered its first case of Coronavirus as a Kerala student tested positive on Thursday. With the outbreak causing worry in different quarters, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has Coronavirus as a global health emergency. Given the turn of events, the WHO has also given standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses are as follows, which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices.

List of WHO-standard precautions to be followed as safety measures against Coronavirus:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands;

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough;

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider;

When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals;

The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

Information Source: World Health Organisation