On Sunday, 27 August 2023, the collapse of a bus shelter adjacent to the RTC Complex, opposite the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office, shook the citizens. Being constructed by the civic body with a fancy budget, this is one of the recently made bus bays across the city. Similar shelters are under construction at prime locations such as Kailasagiri, Maddilapalem, Akkayyapalem, and other junctions along the highway.

The bus bay, named “RTC Complex South Side”, collapsed, with one side tilting downwards. This triggered outcries from TDP, Jana Sena, and other party legions, who alleged large-scale corruption in the name of modern bus shelter constructions. Earlier this year, the GVMC proposed the idea of these bays with public-friendly facilities such as toilets, benches, water points, fans, electronic display boards similar to those at a railway station, and others.

One of the protestors at the location alleged the civic body of fund misuse. He pointed out that the GVMC is spending around Rs 50 lakhs per shelter, while it could have been completed with just Rs 5 lakhs. Reacting to this, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer denied these allegations, stating incomplete welding work as the reason behind the collapse of the bus shelter near the RTC Complex.

The CE mentioned that the welding had to be briefly paused due to the rain, which might cause electrocution to the workers. He affirmed that the bus shelter would be restored within 48 hours.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.