The closure of the Tycoon junction in Vizag a couple of months ago has triggered a row raising a lot of political dust with the Jana Sena Party has been up in arms against it. Taking a serious view of the closure of the signal system in the junction, the party leaders took up the agitation path to put pressure on the authorities to restore the old setup where the load leads to VIP Road Junction. The party alleges that the road was closed to favour local MP MVV Satyanarayana who took up construction of a huge building complex beside the road. Jana Sena leaders accuse the MP of getting the road closed as it poses a ‘vastu’ threat.

The issue took a turn when the Jana Sena, which has been agitating in one way or the other since the junction was closed, called for ‘Maha dharna’ on Monday. Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar, who arrived in the city to participate in the dharna, was detained at the hotel where he was staying along with other JSP leaders. When the leader insisted on going to the dharna venue, the police did not allow him stating there was no permission for the protest.

Party corporator P Murty Yadav was taken into custody while on his way to the GVMC council meeting. Condemning the arrest, the leaders vowed to continue their agitation till the restoration of the traffic signal. “The Tycoon junction closure is causing much inconvenience to the public in Vizag,” they pointed out.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP MP, while denying the Jana Sena charge, reminded that he had already requested the police authorities to restore the four-road junction. “The charges being made by the JSP are baseless,” said the MP, also a realtor.

It may be recalled that the authorities concerned closed the junction citing traffic congestion as a reason. However, some people say they have to walk 2km additionally after the closure of the intersecting road.

