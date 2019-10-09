Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India on October 11, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India on 11 October 2019, to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an informal summit. Announcing Mr Jinping’s arrival to India, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Mr Sun Weidong said that he hopes their strategic guidance, and friendship, will usher China-India ties into a new chapter.

He further added, “With growing uncertainty in the international situation, China and India should strengthen cooperation on international and regional affairs, just as we once jointly advocated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which have become basic norms of international relations”.

This two-day visit, which is scheduled to be held at Mamallapuram near Chennai, is the second informal meeting between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. During the interaction, the leaders are expected to hold talks concerning bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance.

Interestingly, this announcement coincides with the ongoing visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to China. Reportedly, the Pakistan Premier met Mr Jinping and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest on Wednesday.

Mr Khan’s visit is taking place at a time when tensions have spiked between India and Pakistan. More so after the Indian Government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, removing the special status of Kashmir.