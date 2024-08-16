In the last few years, the designated ‘IT Hub’, Visakhapatnam, has been stagnant in terms of drawing IT companies and investments. However, a ray of hope is coming in the form of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as the possibility of setting up a development centre in Visakhapatnam has been confirmed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister shared that he met up with the Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Amaravati, and many opportunities for Andhra Pradesh were discussed. He confirmed that the Tata Sons Chairman would co-chair the Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhrapradesh, which is being formed by the Government of AP. He also announced that Tata Companies will be a partner in CII’s Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness, which is being set up in Amaravati.

More importantly, the Chief Minister announced that they explored the opportunity of setting up a TCS development centre in Visakhapatnam.

I had a great meeting with my old friend, the Chairman of Tata Sons, Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Amaravati today. The GoAP is forming a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhrapradesh @ 2047 with intellectuals & industry leaders as its members. I'm delighted to… pic.twitter.com/8xmHTQGIlq — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 16, 2024

In response to the tweet, many people applauded the Chief Minister’s initiative. “TCS Vizag, please make it happen sir….AP desperately needed”, commented one user. Another echoed the same sentiment, saying “Finally good news for Vizag”

TCS is a prominent employer in Visakhapatnam, consistently recruiting a large number of graduates from the city. In 2019, the company hired 370 students across various engineering disciplines from GITAM (Deemed to be University), with which it has a Memorandum of Understanding. In 2024, TCS selected 112 students from GITAM for the position of assistant system engineer, offering salary packages between Rs 3.3 LPA and Rs 11 LPA. Establishing a TCS center in Vizag would further boost the city’s tech ecosystem and create substantial job opportunities.

Read also- 6 dream IT companies that should consider expanding to Vizag!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.