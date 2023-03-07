The City of Destiny itself is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. With beaches, hills and so much more to offer tourists in terms of culture and heritage, Vizag should be at the top of the list for most travellers. However, if you are planning a trip around India or just looking to conveniently travel to another destination, a direct flight would be the best option. The Visakhapatnam International Airport has 14 direct domestic flights and one direct international flight, that connect to some of the best tourist destinations and don’t have the added inconvenience of a layover.

Here are 5 tourist destinations with direct flights from Visakhapatnam for an exceptional yet convenient trip.

Tirupati

Being the home of the significant Hindu shrine of Tirumala, this city is the spiritual capital of Andhra Pradesh. There is much to experience in the form of culture and history in this holy city, which makes it the perfect destination for those interested in the various religions of India. Indigo runs a daily direct flight that leaves Vizag at 9:55 am and arrives at Tirupati at 12:10 pm

Kolkata

Kolkata has many things that distinguish it from other Indian cities. It is a city rich with culture and history. From its colonial-era buildings, trams, museums, art galleries, etc. this city has many things that bear witness to its fascinating past. Indigo operates a daily flight that departs from Visakhapatnam at 3:25 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 5:00 pm.

Goa

This is the latest destination with direct flights from Visakhapatnam. Goa is probably on the list of places to go to for every tourist visiting India. It is one of the best getaways in India for those that enjoy calm and pleasant beaches. The flight, offered by Indigo airlines, departs at 7:00 pm from Visakhapatnam and reaches Manohar International Airport, Goa at 8:50 pm.

Andaman and Nicobar

These charming islands boast of natural beauty that few other places can match up to. Not only do these islands have beautiful scenery, they are also home to several interesting species of wildlife both on land and in the water. Air India offers a direct flight service from Vizag to Port Blair on Mondays and Thursdays. The flight departs from Visakhapatnam at 8:15 am and arrives in Port Blair at 10:20 am.

Singapore

Singapore is the only international destination with direct flights from Visakhapatnam so far. The nation of Singapore is well known for being a global financial centre and a place where luxury tourism flourishes. It is also the best place to get a glimpse of cultures from all over Asia as most of its citizens are immigrants from all over the continent. Scoot airlines offer a direct flight four days a week that departs from Vizag at 11:55 pm and arrives in Singapore at 6:35 am.

