The much-awaited season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe is all set to light up the OTT platform this July. Marking the digital debut of Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, the web series has been directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Titled Breathe Into The Shadows, this psychological-thriller series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July, it has been announced on Friday. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the Amazon original will also be featuring Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and South Indian actress Nithya Menen.

Taking to Twitter to share the poster and the release date of Breathe season 2, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin.”

The poster has been receiving a positive response from the fans, who have been eagerly awaiting an announcement of the release date of Breathe season 2. The first season of Breathe, which was released in 2018, had R Madhavan nail the role of a serial killer. The web series fetched praise and managed to hold the audience captive with its intriguing plot Breathe season 2 will once again have Amit Sadh reprising the role of serious cop, Kabir Sawant.

Given the frenzy, Breathe Into The Shadows is expected to add to the impressive lineup of Amazon Prime Video’s Indian originals. While it were the likes of Mirzapur and The Family Man that proved runaway winners in the past years, the streaming giant recently hit it out of the park with Paatal Lok.