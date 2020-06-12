Vizag Police Commissioner RK Meena has alleged that Dr Sudhakar, who was discharged from the Government Hospital for Mental Health recently, has been provoking the Visakhapatnam police force over the last few days. In his statement to the media, the Commissioner stated that Dr. Sudhakar has been visiting the Four Town Police Station accompanied by reporters and causing ruckus.

Dr Sudhakar was informed by the police that his case will be handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation as per orders from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the city’s top cop stated. However, he was seen stationed outside the police stations everyday, giving statements to media reporters, said Vizag Police Commissioner RK Meena. Mr Meena even alleged that Dr Sudhakar, who was previously working at Narsipatnam Government Hospital has been pulling off some “political stunts.”

He went on to state that since Dr Sudhakar’s case is not in the police’s purview anymore, it is “not right” on his part to keep visiting the police stations. “If he wants his job back, or wishes to report about the police, he must approach the higher authorities,” said Commissioner RK Meena. Further, Mr Meena requested the CBI to investigate into why political leaders keep visiting Dr Sudhakar’s residence. “The Court has asked if there is a bigger conspiracy behind police registering cases. Is this not a conspiracy as well? Against the police. We will inform the CBI and High Court about this behaviour,” said the top officer.

It may be recalled that Dr Sudhakar was admitted to the Government Hospital for Mental Health, post which he alleged that the doctors have been administering drugs used for schizophrenic patients, causing grave side effects to him. In his four-page letter, the doctor, who was suspended from his job on grounds of ‘indiscipline’, had stated that he was uncomfortable staying at the Hospital.