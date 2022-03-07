If you are not in the mood for cheesy English Romcoms or Bollywood action drama, then K-drama is the option for you to binge-watch this week. With interesting stories and characters in these Korean movies, this week’s plan is to just Netflix and Chill. Korean movies and series on Netflix have seemingly taken over the internet for the last two years. Especially with the release of the series, Squid games, this genre has gained tremendous popularity in India. Similarly, Korean movies are making their way into the Indian market, and here are a few that are worth a watch.

If you haven’t checked out the Korean space recently, here is a list curated for your binge-worthy week.

#1 Sweet and Sour

The story revolves around a couple who endures the highs and lows of trying to make their long-distance relationship work, who are faced with real-world opportunities and challenges. A young man Jang Hyuk wants to balance both work and personal life with his girlfriend Da Eun. He meets another woman Bo Young in a new environment and the triangle romantic comedy is all about complicated relationships and a plethora of emotions. The Korean movie on Netflix is adapted from Initiation Love and is directed by Kae-Byeok Lee.

#2 Wish You: Your Melody From My Heart

A passionate musician, determined to make it big, performs with his best friend in the streets throughout the day. A video of their performance goes viral and lands in the hands of a keyboardist under a big record company changing the life of In-soo’s forever. Convinced to join the company’s rookie discovery project, the singer moves into the company residence with Sang-Yi. The two soon find that they work well together making sweet music, but that’s not the only thing that blossoms between them. The movie is directed by Do Joon Sung.

#3 Tune in for love

A sweet love story of Hyun-Woo and Mi-soo that takes place over the years faces many ups and downs. After their first meeting at the bakery where Mi-soo works in 1994, the two seem to drag themselves apart due to strange situations. The subtle romance around the two main leads is a perfect choice for your weekend binge with bae. The movie is directed by Jung Ji-woo.

#4 Night in Paradise

An Asian gangster movie, a class apart from all the romance. With intense scenes and action, the entertainment-packed movie is a must-watch. With soft silent scenes for a starter, the shootout scene of this movie is one of the best in recent memory. The story revolves around a mobster Park Tae-Goo who flees to Jeju island post a brutal family tragedy. With Killers following his trail, he meets Kim Jae-Yeon a woman who knows her way with the gun. The movie is directed by Park Hoon-Jung.

#5 What Happened to Mr. Cha?

A comedy movie to lighten up your hectic week, What Happened to Mr. Cha? is a relatable Korean movie to watch on Netflix this weekend. Legendary South Korean actor Cha In-Pyo plays an interesting character of himself in this movie. The story revolves around a superstar who struggles to restore to the glory of his yesteryear fame until he receives a sudden wake-up call. The movie is directed by Kim Dong-kyu.

#6 The Call

A psychological thriller movie based on the magic of a time-traveling phone connected in the same home but 20 years apart by a serial killer who puts the life of a woman’s past and life on the line to change her own fate. Jeon Jong-Seo and Park Shin-Hye, play the two main characters of this Korean movie on Netflix. Though the movie seemingly closes on a happy ending, be sure to stick around for the two end-credits scenes for the full story. the movie is directed by Lee Chung-hyeon.

Let us know which one of the above Korean movies on Netflix was your favourite watch.