The changing society is so inspiring that we at Yo! Vizag are proud to bring to you stories of these women who have a very fresh line of thought for this International Women’s Day. No more defined by gender bias, these women across Visakhapatnam seem to enjoy the fruit of their hard work. Yet another inspiring story of a woman who made it big in the education industry. International women’s day celebrates the wonders of womanhood and we at Yo! Vizag like many other people, wish to do the same. Our sole purpose is to inspire, educate and empower others. Here is the inspiring story of Rajini Chitra, Academic Director (AD) at Pollocks School in Visakhapatnam.

Rajini Chitra: A success not defined by gender

Shifting to Visakhapatnam in 1999, post her marriage, the story of a young lady who turned out to take over the legacy of her Mother In Law, has built an empire around it. Standing tall in the educational sector of Visakhapatnam, the persistent young lady has been steadfast in expanding her brand. From a strength of 700 students back in the day, the Academic Director of Pollocks School is proud to be educating more than 5000 students today in Visakhapatnam. As Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,’ Rajini Chitra seems to be working towards the same.

The Pollocks School was first established in 1966. Rajini along with her husband took over the family business after the sudden demise of her Mother In Law. The tenacious Rajini took it into her stride to grow the brand multifold and soon Visakhapatnam had 9 branches of Pollocks. Including both state syllabus and CBSE, the school aims to cater to all needs and shortly plans to venture into the category of International Schools. The academic school has also won various awards including an award for Innovation In Education from the World Education Summit, 2021. The proud director has also won the ‘Best Teacher Award’ from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Support from family is very important for everyone to achieve heights

When asked about how her family supported her growth, Rajini says, ” My husband is my pillar of strength. He is someone who lets me be me, more like holds my hand and helps me fly.” She also added that her two kids are equally supportive when it comes to her busy schedules and meetings.

Rajini opines that there is no one situation she can recollect to have posed as a challenge to her growth. ” It is the unexpected issues, wonderful experiences, and the challenges I face on an everyday basis that make me what I am today,” said the optimistic leader.

I don’t think anything in this world is an equal

When asked about the importance of equality in today’s society, Rajini said, ” I for one don’t think anything in this world is equal, everything is beautifully unique and different from the other. More than talking about gender equality we need to look at equal possibilities and opportunities and above all the freedom of choice for everyone.” The empathic director also said it is high time we all need to look beyond gender.

Giving her advice to the younger generation of entrepreneurs, Rajini said “this is a world full of possibilities, be real, be consistent. Don’t concentrate on that one single high or low, just keep going incessantly and you are sure to have an amazing experience.” She also added that fight and effort are synonymous with the job.

The ambitious Rajini also implied that we don’t have to limit ourselves to gender. Women may be better with human-oriented jobs and men with technical. She opines nature has its way of defining these gender and we should abide by it.