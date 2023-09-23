In a shocking incident that alerted the Visakhapatnam City Police, a 16-year-old minor boy, a reported victim of a murder, was found dead in the waters near the fishing harbour on Friday, 22 September 2023, evening. This tragic happening came to light when the locals of the One-Town area noticed the dead body floating on the sea, wrapped in a cover. They immediately informed the police about it.

The police officials of the One-Town PS identified the deceased minor boy as Chinna, a resident of Golla Veedhi. Upon carrying out a preliminary investigation, the officials ascertained that the unidentified murderers slit the boy’s throat. Later, they packed the dead body in a plastic cover and threw it into the sea.

Inspector Revathamma of the One-Town PS registered a case in the murder of the boy near the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. A further investigation has been initiated to find out who killed Chinna.

