The weekend is here and so is the elimination. As the second week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 comes to an end, the nominated contestant who received the least number of votes has been eliminated.

The second week of Season 5 witnessed the nomination of seven contestants – Priyanka, Lobo, Nataraj Master, Artist Priya, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Uma Devi. The episodes, during the week, declared Priyanka, Lobo, Artist Priya, and RJ Kajal in the safe zone. Meanwhile Nataraj Master, Uma Devi, and Anee Master still remain in the danger zone. Drawing curtains on this week’s Bigg Boss Telugu elimination, it was announced that Natraj Master and Anne Master will continue on the show and contestant Uma Devi has been declared as eliminated.

Saturday Episode Highlights

The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Season 5 witnessed none other than the Mega Power Star Ram Charan on the show. His presence on the show comes days after the news broke that he has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. This platform incidentally airs the Telugu reality show.



Besides Ram Charan, Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nabha Natesh also graced the show. The Maestro team was on the show to celebrate the grand success of its OTT release. Maestro was released on 17 September, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The weekend episode also garnered a lot of interest and attention from various national social media handles. Twitter Moments India, a Twitter handle that brings the best of what’s happening on Twitter, took cognizance of the event and made a special mention of it.

Catch @AlwaysRamCharan, @tamannaahspeaks and @actor_nithiin share the stage with @iamnagarjuna on Saturday in #BiggBossTelugu5. Keep it here for all the season 5 updates.https://t.co/CGGjohYenb — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) September 18, 2021

Second Week Highlights

This second week’s episode started with a hard-fought, pillow snatching task. The eighteen participants were divided into two groups of nine each. The task led to violent acts and serious allegations amongst the participants, leaving its viewers startled.

One of the highlight episodes in the second week was the birthday celebration of Shanmukh Jaswanth. During the episode, Shanmukh Jaswanth, who has been very vocal about missing his girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, on the show, received a birthday surprise of a video greeting from her.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.