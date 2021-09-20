In a providential coincidence, a Vizag couple, who had lost both their daughters in a tragic boat accident on 15 September, 2019, have been blessed with the birth of twins. The babies are born on the same date two years after the incident.

The mother had earlier undergone a tubectomy, so the delivery happened through the IVF procedure. The couple and the doctors had initially expected the delivery to be on 20 October, 2021. But with the mother developing labour pains on 15 September 2021 itself, the doctors had to advance the delivery procedure. The twin babies are doing well.

T Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi, residents of Vizag, were shattered at the death of their daughters, Geetha Vaishnavi, aged 3, and Dhatri Ananya, aged 1. This incident had happened when a ferry sank in the Godavari River, near Kachaluru of East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Around 50 passengers had lost their lives in this tragic boat accident.

Reportedly, the family was on a trip to an ancient Bhadrachalam Temple, located at the bank of the Godavari in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana. Appala Raju, 32 had complained of uneasiness and didn’t make it for the trip. However, the couple sent their two daughters with their grandparents. On the trip, there were 11 members from four families related to Appala Raju. Unfortunately, only one of them survived the accident. At that time, this boat accident had caused a lot of uproar in the public. The State Government had suspended the licenses of all boating services in the Godavari river and announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Two years after the tragedy, while the boat incident continues to haunt this couple from Vizag, the birth of the twins on the same date has renewed hope in their lives.