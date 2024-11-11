Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has entered its final weeks and the show is getting more interesting each day. The show had 12 contestants in the tenth week, but with the double elimination, 10 contestants remain in the house. The host corrected the housemates and advised them about their gameplay. Here are the main highlights from the weekend episodes:

1. Eviction Shield:

The eviction shield task was abruptly left off after Teja’s hasty decision-making, which raised a string of other arguments. Another task was held to decide the eviction shield winner in the weekend episode.

All the housemates were given a chance to choose from Rohini, Nikhil, and Nabeel, as the deserving contestant for the eviction shield. Even after the entire house voted, the three of them got the same amount of votes.

Mega Chief Prerana got another chance to cast her vote. She surprisingly voted for Nabeel, after supporting Rohini in the beginning. With that decision, Nabeel won the eviction shield.

2. Worst Performer:

Following the eviction shield task, the housemates were called into the confession room, one after the other.

They were made to swear on their conscience and were asked to confess who the worst player in the house was. The housemates gave their names, out of which Teja’s name was the most voted.

Nagarjuna declared that the person with the most votes as the worst player in this season, will not have their family members visit during the family week.

3. Teja’s Punishment:

Teja’s punishment for not following the eviction shield task procedure, he will not be a Mega Chief contender in the next week.

Along with that, as a consequence of being the worst player in the season, Teja was informed that his family would not be visiting him in the family week.

This shocking revelation stunned the housemates to silence, along the audience feeling pity for Teja. Teja repeatedly stated that he wanted his mother to visit him in the family week. But with this punishment, Teja’s morale was damaged to a certain extent.

4. Weekend Fun and Celebrity Guest:

The weekend episode had limitless entertainment and comedy. The housemates cross-dressed and entertained the audience with their dance performances, comedy skits, and imitations.

Varun Tej graced the Bigg Boss stage to promote his upcoming film, Matka. He also entertained the audience by judging the dance performances of the housemates.

5. Double Elimination:

There were many rumours about a double elimination in the Bigg Boss house. The double elimination shocked the audience, with who got eliminated this week.

Gangavva, the senior contestant was evicted from the house because of her health issues. The famous village YouTuber provided entertainment and laughter with her sharp jabs and comic timing. Gangavva did not participate in the physical tasks actively, and this was the right time for her exit.

Hariteja’s elimination was the most shocking elimination of the season. During the last round of elimination, Hariteja and Yashmi were remaining. When the eviction was confirmed, Hariteja looked visibly shaken and she was in disbelief. Her Bigg Boss journey was light-hearted, playful, and emotional. She bid her goodbyes after advising the housemates.

In her exit interview with Ambati Arjun, she stated that she did not expect elimination this soon in the show.

Expectations:

The final week is just around the corner and the battle for the title is more intense than ever. The nominations this week in the “Smash the Painting” nomination, featured spoiling the painting of the housemate to nominate.

A verbal argument between Prerana and Gautam was seen in the promo, introducing the curious element for the audience.

Nikhil nominated Teja based on Teja’s behaviour in the eviction shield task. After the nomination, Teja questioned Nikhil about his opinion on Yashmi’s actions in the task. With Nikhil’s neutral answer, Teja erupted in anger. The verbal spat escalated when Prithvi joined in the fight.

The cause of the fight and the conclusion will be revealed in today’s episode.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 pm daily.

