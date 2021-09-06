Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is finally on air. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the most-watched reality show, started on Sunday, amid fanfare and stunning performances by the contestants. Each of the 19 contestants had their own promo as they entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Being a contestant on the most celebrated reality show is not a meager task. The contestants have already carved their fan bases. If their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the craze only seems to be going higher. Here are the Instagram handles of the 19 contestants who entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

#1 Shanmukh Jaswanth

Followers: 1.8M

#2 Artist Priya

Followers: 915K

#3 Anchor Ravi

Followers: 823K

#4 Siri Hanmanth

Followers: 349K

#5 Anee Master

Followers: 201K

#6 Lobo

Followers: 177K

#7 Sreerama Chandra

Followers: 129K

#8 VJ Sunny

Followers: 118K

#9 Lahari Shari

Followers: 108K

#10 RJ Kajal

Followers: 103K

#11 Hamida Khatoon

Followers: 88.5K

#12 Priyanka Singh

Followers: 51.4K

#13 Sarayu

Followers: 39.1K

#14 Actor Vishwa

Followers: 27.5K

#15 Swetaa Varma

Followers: 18.4K

#16 Maanas Nagulapalli

Followers: 17.6K

#17 Umadevi

Followers: 12.3K

#18 Jaswanth Jessie

Followers: 12.2K

#19 Nataraj Master

Followers: 3,687