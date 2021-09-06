Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is finally on air. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the most-watched reality show, started on Sunday, amid fanfare and stunning performances by the contestants. Each of the 19 contestants had their own promo as they entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.
Being a contestant on the most celebrated reality show is not a meager task. The contestants have already carved their fan bases. If their Instagram accounts are anything to go by, the craze only seems to be going higher. Here are the Instagram handles of the 19 contestants who entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.
#1 Shanmukh Jaswanth
Followers: 1.8M
#2 Artist Priya
Followers: 915K
#3 Anchor Ravi
Followers: 823K
#4 Siri Hanmanth
Followers: 349K
#5 Anee Master
Followers: 201K
#6 Lobo
Followers: 177K
#7 Sreerama Chandra
Followers: 129K
#8 VJ Sunny
Followers: 118K
#9 Lahari Shari
Followers: 108K
#10 RJ Kajal
Followers: 103K
#11 Hamida Khatoon
Followers: 88.5K
#12 Priyanka Singh
Followers: 51.4K
#13 Sarayu
Followers: 39.1K
#14 Actor Vishwa
Followers: 27.5K
#15 Swetaa Varma
Followers: 18.4K
#16 Maanas Nagulapalli
Followers: 17.6K
#17 Umadevi
Followers: 12.3K
#18 Jaswanth Jessie
Followers: 12.2K
#19 Nataraj Master
Followers: 3,687
