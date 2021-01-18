The newly set up Beach Control Room helped the Vizag police trace three children who had gone missing on Sunday.

The festival weekend witnessed visitors throng the Beach Road, Kailasagiri, and other tourist destinations in Vizag. With the crowd turning up in large numbers at these sites, three kids, identified as Rithik (5), Yeavanth (6), and Nitya (11), went missing on 17 January. After receiving missing complaints, the police team at the Beach Control Room in Vizag tracked the children and reunited them with their families later in the day.

Appreciating the efforts by the police personnel, the Vizag City Police took to Twitter and shared, “Great job by Ms Bharati and Ms Mangatayaru, constables at Kailasagiri park in tracking missing kid, Rithik (5), and by Three town police in tracking Yeavanth (6), and Nitya (11).”

Earlier on 15 January, the team at Beach Control Room rescued four children. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana, Partha Saradhi (6) had gone missing near Kali Mata temple. Gnanadeep (4), Asifa (4), and Prasanna (3) are the three other kids who were tracked by the cops on Friday.

Inaugurated on 13 January, the Control Room near Kali Matha temple, offers services round the clock. Manned by an all-women police force, the control room also features equipment that can facilitate communication with any police station within the city limits.

It may be recalled that the Vizag City Police had also initiated beach policing to handle the footfall during holidays and weekends. Apart from enforcing visible policing along the beach, the city police have also been conducting special drives against rash driving and bike races.