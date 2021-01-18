The East Coast Railway has announced that services of select trains will be extended to cater to the spike in passenger demand. Here’s is the complete list of trains, including those travelling via Visakhapatnam, that have been extended by the ECoR.

List of extended Visakhapatnam trains:

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express

Train No 02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, will be extended up to 29 March 2021.

Train No 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin, on Wednesdays and Sundays, will be extended up to 31 March 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express

Train No 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be extended up to 31 March 2021.

Train No 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays will be extended up to 2 April 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express

Train No 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays, will be extended up to 29 March 2021.

Train No 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays, will be extended up to 30 March 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express

Train No 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express leaving, Visakhapatnam on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Train No 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays, will be extended up to 30 March 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express

Train No 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays, will be extended up to 25 March 2021.

Train No 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah daily special express

Train No 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah daily special express will be extended up to 31 March 2021.

Train number 07487 Cuddapah- Visakhapatnam daily special express train will be extended up to 1 April 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli daily special express

Train No 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli daily special express will be extended up to 31 March 2021.

Train No 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily special express will be extended up to 1 April 2021.

Other trains

Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express

Train No 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Saturdays, will be extended up to 27 March 2021.

Train No 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Tirupati on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central weekly special express

Train No 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Thursdays, will be extended up to 25 March 2021.

Train No 02840 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Fridays, will be extended up to 26 March 2021.

Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant special express

Train No 02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Train No 02846 Bangalore Cant- Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Bangalore Cant on Mondays, will be extended up to 29. March 2021.

Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special express

Train No 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays, will be extended up to 30 March 2021.

Train No 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays, will be extended up to 31 March 2021.

Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly special express

Train No 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Fridays, will be extended up to 26 March 2021.

Train No 08495 Rameshwaram-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Rameshwaram on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Puri-Chennai Central weekly special express

Train No 02859 Puri-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Puri on Sundays, will be extended up to 28 March 2021.

Train No 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special express, leaving Chennai Central on Mondays, will be extended up to 29 March 2021.

AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, said that all passengers must adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocol while travelling.