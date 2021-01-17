The Annual Business Conclave of IIM Visakhapatnam (IIMV) – Vriddhi 2.0 is set to go live from 23 January 2021 to 24 January 2021. The summit brings together current and upcoming thought leaders in a bid to promote innovative ideas and deep dive into the industry know-how under the umbrella of this year’s theme ‘Reigniting Business: Innovative, Inclusive, and Invincible’. Vriddhi’s format incorporates Keynote Addresses, Panel Discussions, Workshops, and several B-School Competitions orchestrated by the Business Cluster through its constituent clubs. The event is an exciting affair for the students of IIM-V as this year’s edition goes online in only its second campaign keeping in mind the radical changes brought about by COVID-19.

Although the new-normal brought about a paradigm shift in the way events are organized and concluded, IIM Visakhapatnam has kept up with the times through its series of The Leadership Talks in a build-up to the second iteration of its business fest, Vriddhi 2.0. Keeping its vision intact, this year’s edition intends to be a much grander affair than its predecessor.

With each of the Business Cluster’s clubs, namely the Consulting Club, the Finance & Economics Club, the Marketing Club (MarkAdz), the Operations Club (Prakriya), the Analytics Club (Ank), and the Entrepreneurship Club (EPIC) along with the newly inducted Product Management Club (Novus), at the helm of the summit’s operations, IIMV has, even in these times of uncertainty, outdid itself.

Having close to 4400 registrations across all competitions and graced by a star-studded line-up of industry stalwarts from the likes of EY, Gartner, and Swiggy, among others, IIMV has once again followed in the footsteps of its more established peer IIMs of continually setting the bar higher with each year.

Founded by the Government of India (GoI) in 2015, the third generation – Indian Institute of Management Vishakhapatnam (IIMV), is an establishment of national importance.

For more details, contact

Kanchan Krishan: 7980601271

Surya Sai: 7995967435